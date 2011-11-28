Online and mobile games are outpacing the growth of video gaming on consoles such as Xbox and PlayStation. While new games emerge on Facebook and other sites, traditional gaming consoles are still making money.
Video game industry executives from Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI.O), Nintendo Co Ltd 7974.OS, THQ Inc THQI.O, Ubisoft (UBIP.PA) and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO.O) will be tackling these issues at Reuters Global Media Summit from November 28 through December 1 in New York, Paris and London.
Here are some video game industry facts and forecasts.
REVENUE FORECAST FOR 2011
Size of global game market revenue:
$65 billion, up from $62.7 billion in 2010
2012 $67.2 billion
2015 $72.1 billion
Retail software revenue:
$29.5 billion, down slightly from $29.8 billion in 2010
Online revenue, including digital delivery, subscriptions,
Facebook games in 2011:
$18 billion, up from $15.6 billion in 2010
(source: DFC Intelligence)
CONSOLE MAKERS
Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O)
Xbox 360 launched in U.S. November 2005
* Xbox consoles sold until Sept 30, 2011: 57.6 million
* Kinect motion sensors sold: More than 10 million
Sony Corp (6758.T)
PlayStation3 launched in the U.S. and Japan November 2006
PlayStation3 sold as of September 30, 2011 : 55.5 million units
Sony Move motion sensors shipped since June: 8.8 million units shipped
Nintendo Co Ltd
Launched Wii in the U.S. November 2006
* Wii units shipped until October 30, 2011: 89.36 million
* DS handheld units shipped until Oct 30, 2011: 149 mln
* 3DS handheld units until October 30, 2011 : 6.68 million
SOFTWARE PUBLISHERS
Activision Blizzard
Previous annual revenue: $4.8 billion
Top franchises: Call of Duty, World of Warcraft
Electronic Arts Inc ERTS.O
Previous annual revenue: $3.8 billion
Top franchises: Battlefield, Madden NFL
Take-Two Interactive Software
Annual revenue: $1.13 billion
Top franchises: Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption
THQ Inc:
Previous annual revenue: $802.33 million
Top franchises: Saints Row, WWE
Ubisoft (UBIP.PA)
Annual revenue: 1.03 billion euros
Top franchises: Assassin's Creed, Prince of Persia
