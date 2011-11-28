Diego Tellez of Universidad Autonoma de Baja California plays a jet skiing game on a Motorola Xoom tablet running Android 3.0 at the Google I/O Developers Conference in the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California, May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Online and mobile games are outpacing the growth of video gaming on consoles such as Xbox and PlayStation. While new games emerge on Facebook and other sites, traditional gaming consoles are still making money.

Video game industry executives from Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI.O), Nintendo Co Ltd 7974.OS, THQ Inc THQI.O, Ubisoft (UBIP.PA) and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO.O) will be tackling these issues at Reuters Global Media Summit from November 28 through December 1 in New York, Paris and London.

Here are some video game industry facts and forecasts.

REVENUE FORECAST FOR 2011

Size of global game market revenue:

$65 billion, up from $62.7 billion in 2010

2012 $67.2 billion

2015 $72.1 billion

Retail software revenue:

$29.5 billion, down slightly from $29.8 billion in 2010

Online revenue, including digital delivery, subscriptions,

Facebook games in 2011:

$18 billion, up from $15.6 billion in 2010

(source: DFC Intelligence)

CONSOLE MAKERS

Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O)

Xbox 360 launched in U.S. November 2005

* Xbox consoles sold until Sept 30, 2011: 57.6 million

* Kinect motion sensors sold: More than 10 million

Sony Corp (6758.T)

PlayStation3 launched in the U.S. and Japan November 2006

PlayStation3 sold as of September 30, 2011 : 55.5 million units

Sony Move motion sensors shipped since June: 8.8 million units shipped

Nintendo Co Ltd

Launched Wii in the U.S. November 2006

* Wii units shipped until October 30, 2011: 89.36 million

* DS handheld units shipped until Oct 30, 2011: 149 mln

* 3DS handheld units until October 30, 2011 : 6.68 million

SOFTWARE PUBLISHERS

Activision Blizzard

Previous annual revenue: $4.8 billion

Top franchises: Call of Duty, World of Warcraft

Electronic Arts Inc ERTS.O

Previous annual revenue: $3.8 billion

Top franchises: Battlefield, Madden NFL

Take-Two Interactive Software

Annual revenue: $1.13 billion

Top franchises: Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption

THQ Inc:

Previous annual revenue: $802.33 million

Top franchises: Saints Row, WWE

Ubisoft (UBIP.PA)

Annual revenue: 1.03 billion euros

Top franchises: Assassin's Creed, Prince of Persia

(Compiled by Liana B. Baker, follow us on twitter.com/reuters_summits)