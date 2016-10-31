The Mediaset tower is seen in Cologno Monzese neighbourhood Milan, Italy, in this April 7, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN Silvio Berlusconi's family is increasing its controlling stake in Italian broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI), the former Prime Minister is reported to have said in a book by television anchorman Bruno Vespa.

"We are increasing our shareholding," Berlusconi said to Vespa in a passage from the anchorman's upcoming book, cited in an email from the popular TV host.

The email did not give details on when and how much would be bought.

A spokesperson for Vespa confirmed the comments, adding the final draft of the book had been approved on Oct. 29.

Fininvest, the Berlusconi family's holding company, holds 34.7 percent of Mediaset's shares, according to the company website.

Both Fininvest and Mediaset were not immediately available for a comment.

"Mediaset is a pillar of our group and I categorically rule out any sale that would take it away from my family," Berlusconi added.

Berlusconi's family has repeatedly said it would not exit the family television business, even following a deal in April with Vivendi (VIV.PA) to sell its pay-TV unit, now on hold for a change of heart by the French.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; editing by Susan Thomas)