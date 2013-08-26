MILAN Shares in Italian broadcaster Mediaset, owned by center-right leader Silvio Berlusconi, were suspended for excessive losses on Monday with analysts citing worries over a possible government crisis following his conviction in a tax fraud case.

"There are worries around the political situation in Italy which are weighing on the stock and the sector," said a Milan-based analyst, asking not to be named.

The stock was indicated down 5.2 percent at 3.19 euros and was the biggest loser in Italy's FTSE MIB blue-chip index.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)