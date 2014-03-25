Pfeiffer Vacuum recommends not to accept Busch takeover offer
FRANKFURT German pump maker Pfeiffer Vacuum said on Monday its management and supervisory board advised shareholders not to accept an improved takeover offer by rival Busch Group.
MILAN Mediaset (MS.MI) is not studying any sale of a stake in its Italian pay-TV business Mediaset Premium even though it has received unsolicited acquisition proposals, CFO Marco Giordani said on Tuesday.
"We are not planning to sell any stake in Mediaset Premium at present. Maybe in the future," Giordani told analysts during a conference call.
There has been speculation Mediaset could sell a stake in the business to help pay for costly soccer rights.
In December the group announced plans to combine its pay-TV operations in its core Italian and Spanish markets saying the deal could pave the way for the involvement of a partner.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
NEW YORK U.S. medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson and Co will acquire C R Bard Inc, in a $24 billion cash-and-stock deal, adding Bard's devices to its portfolio in the high-growth sectors of oncology and surgery, both companies said on Sunday.