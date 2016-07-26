The Mediaset tower is seen in Cologno Monzese neighbourhood Milan, Italy, in this April 7, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN/PARIS French tycoon Vincent Bollore has backed away from a deal to buy the pay-TV business of Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset (MS.MI) in an unexpected move that the Italian broadcaster's biggest shareholder said could lead to a full takeover.

Mediaset, controlled by the family of former Italian prime minister Berlusconi said on Tuesday Vivendi (VIV.PA) had proposed an alternative agreement that would give it a bigger direct stake in the broadcaster than originally agreed.

The Italian group said Vivendi wanted just 20 percent of its pay-TV division Mediaset Premium and not 100 percent as agreed in April. Vivendi also now wants to take around 15 percent of parent Mediaset in the next three years via a convertible bond, Mediaset said.

Fininvest, the Berlusconi holding company that owns 35 percent of Mediaset, said Vivendi's decision to rejig the terms of the deal showed the French group's agenda was to build a significant stake in Italy's biggest private broadcaster.

Vivendi said in a statement the new proposal was more in line with the development of the television market and the strategies of its main competitors.

A Vivendi spokesman said the main reason for the change to the deal was differences between Vivendi and Mediaset in the analysis of Mediaset Premium's annual financial forecasts over the 2016-2018 period.

Vivendi, led by Bollore since 2014, is trying to build a European media and content group which will also have partnerships in the telecoms sector. It has already built up a stake of 24.7 percent in Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI).

Bollore has longstanding connections in Italy and is a shareholder in Mediobanca (MDBI.MI), the investment bank that has for years been central to deal making in the country.

"The project has from the very start been to get Vivendi and Mediaset closer, from a shareholding point of view," a source close to the matter said. "The first agreement foresaw a scheme with Mediaset Premium, but there was the possibility in a few years to raise the stake in each other's company."

Bollore, 64, has a track record as a corporate raider, having gained control of several companies over the years via minority stakes. In June 2014, he became the chairman of Vivendi in which he holds a 15.33 percent stake.

Vivendi Chief Executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine said the group did not plan to take control of Mediaset and said its strategy had not changed.

"The strategy is the same, what changes is the way we make it happen because we have a different perspective on some aspects of the business," de Puyfontaine said, speaking to reporters in Milan earlier on Tuesday.

Vivendi's unexpected change of tack hit Mediaset shares, which closed down 6.9 percent.

"The move by Vivendi wants to put the Berlusconi family in the corner, and force them to give up the control of Mediaset, at a time when Berlusconi is selling off several assets of his empire," one Milan-based media analyst said.

"This new move by Vivendi would signal a stronger appetite for Mediaset," Banca Akros analyst Andrea De Vita said.

Disagreements over the deal arose last Thursday when Mediaset Chief Executive Pier Silvio Berlusconi, who is Berlusconi's son, met Vivendi chairman Bollore, another source familiar with the matter said.

Bollore asked for a discount on the price of the deal as he believed Mediaset Premium was not worth the original value stipulated in the deal, this source said.

The share-based deal had valued Mediaset Premium at 800 million euros ($912 million), with the two companies taking a 3.5 percent stake in each other.

At the beginning of July, Pier Silvio Berlusconi said financial results of the pay-TV unit were in line with the business plan.

He said Mediaset's advertising revenues in the first six months of the year would be up almost 4 percent, and would rise 2 percent at the end of 2016.

(Additional reporting by Valentina Za and Giancarlo Navach in Milan and Gwenaelle Barzic in Paris,; writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Richard Lough and Jane Merriman)