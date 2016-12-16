The Mediaset tower is seen in Cologno Monzese neighbourhood Milan, Italy, in this April 7, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda talks during an interview with Reuters in his office in Rome, Italy November 25, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda met Vivendi (VIV.PA) Chief Executive Officer Arnaud de Puyfontaine in Rome on Friday, a source close to the matter said without providing details.

Calenda on Wednesday cautioned the French media group against launching a hostile takeover of Mediaset (MS.MI) because he said it was a strategic sector for the country, a view repeated by Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni late on Thursday.

De Puyfontaine was in Rome for a Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) board meeting. Vivendi is Telecom Italia's top shareholder.

