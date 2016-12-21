The Mediaset tower is seen in Cologno Monzese neighbourhood Milan, Italy, in this April 7, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

ROME Italy's communications authority (AGCOM) said on Wednesday it had opened an investigation into Vivendi's (VIV.PA) stake building in Mediaset (MS.MI), after the Italian TV broadcaster made a complaint.

AGCOM said it was looking into the matter with regard to Italian anti-trust regulations which prevent companies from having an excessive share of the domestic telecommunications and media markets.

French media giant Vivendi, which is Telecom Italia's main shareholder, has rapidly built up its stake in Mediaset (MS.MI) from 3 percent to more than 25 percent.

