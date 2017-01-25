Warren Buffett takes 3 percent stake in Germany's Lanxess
FRANKFURT Lanxess disclosed on Monday that Berkshire Hathaway , the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, had acquired a 3 percent stake in the German chemicals maker.
MILAN Italian communications authority (AGCOM) will summon private broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI) at the beginning of February over its investigation into the stake-building by France's Vivendi (VIV.PA) in the Milan-based group, a source said on Wednesday.
The probe, opened on Dec. 21 following a complaint by Mediaset, has to be completed within 120 days but can be extended by a further 60 days.
Italy's anti-trust regulations prevent companies from having an excessive market share both in telecommunications and media.
Vivendi has 29.9 percent of Mediaset's voting rights and also owns a 24 percent stake in Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI).
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Giulia Segreti)
FRANKFURT Lanxess disclosed on Monday that Berkshire Hathaway , the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, had acquired a 3 percent stake in the German chemicals maker.
DUBAI Saudi Arabian lender Alawwal Bank , 40 percent owned by Royal Bank of Scotland , has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a proposed merger with Saudi British Bank (SABB), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.