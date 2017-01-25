The Vivendi logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

MILAN Italian communications authority (AGCOM) will summon private broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI) at the beginning of February over its investigation into the stake-building by France's Vivendi (VIV.PA) in the Milan-based group, a source said on Wednesday.

The probe, opened on Dec. 21 following a complaint by Mediaset, has to be completed within 120 days but can be extended by a further 60 days.

Italy's anti-trust regulations prevent companies from having an excessive market share both in telecommunications and media.

Vivendi has 29.9 percent of Mediaset's voting rights and also owns a 24 percent stake in Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI).

