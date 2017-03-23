FILE PHOTO - The Vivendi logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

MILAN Italy's communications authority (AGCOM) will make a decision with regards to Vivendi's (VIV.PA) stakebuilding in Italian broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI) by the end of April, a source at the regulator told Reuters on Thursday.

AGCOM opened an investigation into the French media company in December after the TV group filed a complaint regarding Vivendi rapidly accumulating a 28.8 percent share in Mediaset.

The authority is deciding whether Vivendi, which also holds a 24 percent share in phone incumbent Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI), breaches Italian anti-trust regulations which prevent companies from having an excessive share in both the domestic telecommunications and media markets.

