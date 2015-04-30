The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved The Medicines Co's dry powder blood-clotting agent for use in hospital settings, a month after the treatment received approval in Europe.

The treatment, Raplixa, is a combination of two human plasma-derived blood-clotting proteins - fibrinogen and thrombin. (1.usa.gov/1HVGQSd)

Raplixa is used to control bleeding during surgery when conventional aids are found ineffective. The treatment is approved for use in combination with an absorbable gelatin sponge.

Failure to close surgical wounds completely can result in serious or possibly life-threatening complications, including blood loss, tissue damage, infection and excessive scarring.

The approval comes at a time Medicines Co is facing a drop in sales of its lead product, Angiomax anticoagulant injection, which accounted for over 80 percent of its 2014 revenue.

Earlier this month, the company estimated lower-than-expected revenue for the first quarter, with chief executive Clive Meanwell attributing the shortfall to a drop in Angiomax sales due to potential competition from generic versions

RBC Capital analyst Adnan Butt said any drug approval for the company "would be considered positive at this time" given the uncertainty regarding Angiomax.

He expects the treatment to generate peak sales of about $100 million in the United States.

Raplixa was added to the New Jersey-based company's armory, after it acquired in 2013 private Dutch biotech firm ProFibrix B.V, its original developer.

The Medicines Co expects Raplixa to be complementary to its other hemostatic product Recothrom Thrombin, which notched U.S. sales of $64.4 million last year.

The U.S. regulator pushed up by three months its scheduled decision date, after the company amended its marketing application in relation to its manufacturing specifications. (1.usa.gov/1GFWTlu)

The Medicines Co estimates there are 110 million surgical procedures per year worldwide which result in bleeding that requires a hemostatic product.

The company's shares ended lower before news of the approval, dropping 1.7 percent to $25.61 in trading on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover and Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Kirti Pandey and G Crosse)