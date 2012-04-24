STOCKHOLM/MOSCOW Shareholders in Russia's No.2 mobile phone operator MegaFon MGFON.UL agreed an ownership shake-up on Tuesday and confirmed plans for an initial public offering in London that sources say could raise $4 billion.

The ownership reshuffle will hand control to Russia's richest man, Alisher Usmanov, as billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Altimo exits and Nordic telecoms firm TeliaSonera TLSN.ST sells down its stake, TeliaSonera said in a statement.

MegaFon will pay a dividend of $5.15 billion to all shareholders, with Teliasonera to receive some 22 billion crowns ($3.25 billion) in dividends and from the direct sale of 8.2 percent of its 43.8 percent stake to Usmanov.

In a second stage, Teliasonera would reduce its stake in MegaFon to 25.1 percent through an initial public offering of up to 20 percent of MegaFon in London.

Teliasonera's shares surged by 7.4 percent on the news, and the company was due to brief analysts and reporters on the deal shortly.

The deal solves a long-running strategy dispute between the three owners which has meant that cash-rich MegaFon has never paid dividends and will the company for the rollout of next-generation 4G mobile services in Russia.

"MegaFon's shareholders TeliaSonera, (Usmanov's) AF Telecom and Altimo have resolved governance disputes ... and agreed that the company will pay a dividend of $5.15 billion and pursue an initial public offering," TeliaSonera said in the statement.

"The parties have also agreed that AF Telecom will get majority control in MegaFon, Altimo will exit and TeliaSonera will reduce its ownership whilst keeping a long term strategic ownership," it added.

TOWARDS IPO

Reuters reported last week that MegaFon had borrowed $4.5 billion to help finance a buyout of Fridman's 25.1 percent stake, bringing the operator closer to a possible London IPO of a 20 percent stake later this year.

The statement said Altimo will exit from MegaFon and sell its 25.1 percent ownership in two parts: 14.4 percent to a subsidiary of MegaFon for $2.16 billion while the remaining 10.7 percent will be sold to Usmanov's AF Telecom for $1.61 billion.

TeliaSonera said the shareholders had agreed to work towards an IPO of MegaFon, including a listing on the London Stock Exchange, "as soon as practically possible".

That would involve up to 20 percent of MegaFon's shares being publicly traded, of which TeliaSonera and MegaFon will contribute up to 10.6 percent and 9.4 percent, respectively.

It gave no details of the equity valuation the shareholders eyed, but according to Reuters sources, the IPO would value MegaFon at $20 billion - a premium to rivals MTS (MBT.N) and Vimpelcom VIP.N - implying gross proceeds of some $4 billion.

TeliaSonera also has an option to sell 10.6 percent of its shares in MegaFon to Usmanov if MegaFon fails to do an IPO by the end of 2014, based on fair market value.

TeliaSonera said it expected to receive 14 billion crowns of its payout from MegaFon in the second quarter in dividends and a sale of an indirect stake of 8.2 percent in the operator.

It also agreed to pay $200 million to Altimo in order to complete the deal. In total, Altimo will receive $5.2 billion including dividends from MegaFon, the firms said.

Altimo said in the statement that it would continue to work with TeliaSonera in resolving ownership disputes in Turkish operator Turkcell.

($1 = 6.7763 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard in Stockholm and Maria Kiselyova in Moscow, Editing by Douglas Busvine)