Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov (R) visits an exhibition of works by famous British artist William Turner in Moscow November 17, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

MOSCOW MegaFon MGFON.UL, Russia's No.2 mobile phone firm, may float a stake of up to 20 percent, worth $4 billion, on the London Stock Exchange in the second half of 2012, banking and industry sources said on Thursday.

The initial public offering, which would be the biggest in London since commodities trader Glencore floated last May, would be contingent on completing a buyback of billionaire Mikhail Fridman's 25.1 percent stake in MegaFon for around $5 billion.

MegaFon this week took out a $2 billion bridging loan from three Western banks in an indication that a deal is now close, and is reported to be talking to Russian banks to raise further funds. The company has net cash of around $1.5 billion.

One banker familiar with the matter said the loan deal made it "definitely difficult to deny" that MegaFon's three owners - Alisher Usmanov, Nordic telecoms group TeliaSonera TLSN.ST and Fridman - were close to agreement on the buyback.

Usmanov, Russia's richest man with a fortune estimated by Forbes magazine at $18.1 billion, currently owns 31.1 percent of MegaFon. Teliasonera has a stake of 43.8 percent.

Sources say that Fridman's shares would likely be canceled once they are bought back by MegaFon, while TeliaSonera would be expected to sell down its stake in the IPO to ensure that the company remains under Russian control.

"TeliaSonera would never be able to obtain control," the banking source said.

Two sources familiar with the matter said the IPO would likely value MegaFon at $20 billion - a slight premium to its listed peers MTS (MBT.N) and Vimpelcom VIP.N.

Another banker said MegaFon was looking to hire banks for the IPO, which is likely to be held in London.

In another indication that a deal is close, two sources told Reuters that MegaFon CEO Sergei Soldatenkov was likely to resign next week in favor of his deputy, Ivan Tavrin, who joined the company earlier this year.

Tavrin joined MegaFon from media holding company UTV in which Usmanov, whose interests range from his iron ore miner Metalloinvest to a stake in social networking site Facebook, is a shareholder.

The Vedomosti financial daily reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources, that Soldatenkov could become telecoms minister in the next Russian government, to be formed after President-elect Vladimir Putin is sworn in on May 7.

Representatives for MegaFon, Usmanov, Teliasonera and Fridman all declined comment.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Maria Kiselyova; Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan)