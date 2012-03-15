Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power, gas business
HOUSTON Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
SINGAPORE Meiban Group Ltd MPLS.SI, a Singapore-listed maker of plastic injection moulded components, said Chairman and CEO George Goh Tiong Yong plans to buy out the firm by buying shares he does not control for S$0.40 each.
The takeover offer via a firm called Zhong Yong Holdings values Meiban at S$128.4 million, based on the firm's issued and paid up capital of 321.02 million shares, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Meiban last traded at S$0.395 on March 13 before the stock was suspended. The company said in January it may be the subject of a takeover bid by an unnamed party.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Anshuman Daga)
HOUSTON Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
Miner-trader Glencore on Friday said it had offered $2.55 billion cash for coal mines owned by Rio Tinto in Hunter Valley, Australia, outbidding a previous offer from Chinese-owned Yancoal.