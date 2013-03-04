EU approves Biogen's Spinraza for lead genetic cause of infant death
Biogen Inc on Thursday said its drug, Spinraza, had secured European Union approval to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a leading genetic cause of death in infants.
A panel of advisors to the Food and Drug Administration recommended that the agency reject a drug for hot flashes associated with menopause made by Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co Inc's subsidiary Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc.
The panel voted 10-4 against approval, with the majority saying the drug's benefit was not sufficient to offset its risks. The panel was evenly divided over whether the drug was in any way effective.
(Reporting By Toni Clarke. Editing by Andre Grenon)
Biogen Inc on Thursday said its drug, Spinraza, had secured European Union approval to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a leading genetic cause of death in infants.
(Reuters Health) - Parents who stick to a set bedtime schedule and enforce rules for nighttime routines may be more likely to have children who get enough sleep during the week than people who are more relaxed about putting kids to bed, a recent Canadian study suggests.