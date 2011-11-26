The Mercedes logo is displayed on a limousine car parked outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels November 10, 2010. REUTERS/Yves Herman

FRANKFURT Mercedes-Benz has this year achieved a step forward in reducing the levels of carbon dioxide emitted by its cars, as it seeks to catch up to 'greener' rivals such as BMW and Audi and meet EU requirements, its research chief said.

"We believe that the average CO2 emissions from our fleet in Europe will drop to 150 grams per kilometer (in 2011)," Thomas Weber told Reuters in an interview.

He said this was around 8 grams less than in 2010, and was therefore four times greater than the reduction managed in 2010.

Mercedes, part of the Daimler group, has been introducing engines that use less fuel, seven-change gearboxes, automatic motor stop-start systems and improved aerodynamics to cut fuel consumption.

BMW and Audi cars have better fuel consumption on average than those made by Daimler, while the European Union has demanded that the amount of CO2 emitted by cars be reduced to at least 140 grams per kilometer by the end of 2012. Carmakers not reaching this level will face fines.

