Futures flat as Trump tax plan awaited
U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday amid a flood of corporate earnings, while investors awaited President Donald Trump's tax plan.
FRANKFURT Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said its Mercedes-Benz luxury brand delivered a record 109,477 cars in January, helped by a 45-percent rise in sales in China, the world's largest car market, and a 70-percent increase in sales of its flagship S-Class limousine.
Overall, Mercedes-Benz sales rose 15.4 percent in January with sales up 6 percent in Europe, to 40,830 cars, while U.S. sales advanced 0.5 percent to 22,604 vehicles, the company said on Wednesday.
LONDON World stocks hit a record high on Wednesday after strong earnings and the prospect of tax cuts for corporate America pushed U.S. shares to stratospheric levels and the euro held on to recent gains as political concerns in France ebbed.