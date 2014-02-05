Detail view of the Mercedes-Benz C Class grille during the press preview day of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

FRANKFURT Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said its Mercedes-Benz luxury brand delivered a record 109,477 cars in January, helped by a 45-percent rise in sales in China, the world's largest car market, and a 70-percent increase in sales of its flagship S-Class limousine.

Overall, Mercedes-Benz sales rose 15.4 percent in January with sales up 6 percent in Europe, to 40,830 cars, while U.S. sales advanced 0.5 percent to 22,604 vehicles, the company said on Wednesday.

