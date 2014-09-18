FRANKFURT German drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA appointed the head of its pharma business, Stefan Oschmann, as deputy chief executive, it said on Thursday.

Oschmann, 57, will share strategic management functions and representation of the company with CEO Karl-Ludwig Kley as of Jan. 1, 2015, it said.

The promotion puts Oschmann in the frame to possibly succeed Kley, whose contract runs until September 2016.

Belen Garijo, 54, will take over leadership of the entire pharma business, according to the statement. Garijo is already CEO of Merck's biopharmaceutical division, Merck Serono, to which she will add consumer health, allergy treatments and biosimilars.

