FRANKFURT Germany's Merck KGaA said it would scrap its divisional brands Merck Serono and Merck Millipore and do business simply as Merck outside North America.

In the United States and Canada, where its U.S. namesake Merck & Co Inc holds the rights to the Merck name, the German company will continue to operate as EMD Serono in the biopharmaceutical business, as EMD Performance Materials in the high-tech materials business, as well as EMD Millipore in the life science business.

Merck KGaA and Merck & Co Inc share historic roots but are under separate ownership since World War One.

