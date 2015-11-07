How one U.S. state is leading the charge to dismantle Obamacare
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
Drugmakers Merck & Co and Eli Lilly & Co are being investigated by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Pennsylvania and other federal agencies over drug pricing practices, the companies disclosed.
Merck, in a regulatory filing late on Thursday, said it had received a civil investigative demand from the attorney's office over the pricing of its asthma inhaler product, Dulera. (1.usa.gov/1kyPGgR)
Merck said it was cooperating with the investigation.
Eli Lilly & Co also disclosed in a regulatory filing last week that the Pennsylvania Attorney's Office and the U.S. Department of Justice were investigating the company's distribution deals with wholesalers.
Lilly said the investigation was looking into the company's drug pricing in Medicaid rebate programs. The company said it was responding to the federal agencies. (1.usa.gov/1kfpZCg)
Merck's disclosure comes days after a U.S. Senate panel launched a probe into drug pricing by companies including Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Turing Pharmaceuticals.
Drugmakers' shares fell sharply in the past few weeks after Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton criticized drug pricing on her campaign trail.
Shares of both Merck and Lilly were down 1 percent in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
Debra Bright said she battled for years with mental illness and addiction to pain pills and other drugs that were all too easy to find where she lives in West Virginia, one of the states hardest hit by the country's opiate epidemic.