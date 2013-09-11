Nuclear plant shutdowns tied to coal pollution, decreased birth weights
(Reuters Health) - - Where communities get their electricity may directly determine their citizens' health and wellbeing, a new study suggests.
Merck & Co Inc has licensed its experimental cancer drug to AstraZeneca Plc for a $50 million upfront fee in a deal that shows Britain's second-biggest drugmaker continuing to rebuild its pipeline.
Under the terms of the agreement, Merck, the No. 2 U.S. drugmaker, will also be eligible to receive future payments related to development and regulatory milestones, as well as tiered royalties.
The drug, MK-1775, is currently in mid-stage trials in combination with standard-of-care therapies for the treatment of patients with certain types of ovarian cancer.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
CHICAGO About one in 10 pregnant women with confirmed Zika infections had a fetus or baby with birth defects, offering the clearest picture yet of the risk of Zika infection during pregnancy, U.S. researchers said on Tuesday.
(Reuters Health) - - Patients are regularly urged by their doctors to quit drinking soda - only to leave the doctor’s office and come face to face with a Big Gulp. Not at the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center.