Merck & Co (MRK.N) posted higher-than-expected quarterly earnings due to lower taxes and research spending, and the No. 2 U.S. drugmaker said profit would be little changed in 2012 as it girds for cheaper generic forms of its biggest product, asthma drug Singulair.

Merck on Thursday posted a fourth-quarter net profit of $1.51 billion, or 49 cents per share, compared with a loss of $531 million, or 17 cents a share, a year ago, when it took a $1.7 billion charge related to a major clinical setback.

Excluding items, including acquisition and restructuring expenses, Merck earned 97 cents per share. Analysts, on average, expected 95 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Merck is rapidly adapting to the coming Singulair loss, but as we go into 2012 it needs to look more carefully at its sales, general and administrative costs," said Morningstar analyst Damien Conover, who noted significantly higher spending in those areas during the quarter.

Global company revenue rose 2 percent to $12.29 billion, just shy of Wall Street expectations of $12.53 billion.

Earnings were damped by weak sales of arthritis treatment Remicade but bolstered by research spending that came in $145 million below Wall Street estimates, said Mark Schoenebaum, an analyst with ISI Group.

JP Morgan analyst Chris Schott said the earnings beat was largely due to a lower tax rate and noted that company sales did not eclipse forecasts as they have over the past year.

Even so, Schott predicted in a research report that Merck earnings will grow by an average of 7 percent a year through 2017 and be in the industry's top tier, despite Singulair's decline, as the company introduces new medicines.

Quarterly sales of Singulair, whose U.S. patent lapses in August, jumped 8 percent to almost $1.5 billion, well above any other Merck product. Sales of its Januvia diabetes drug soared 42 percent to $960 million, while a related combination product called Janumet rose 34 percent to $386 million -- suggesting the fast-growing diabetes franchise will be able to help offset Singulair's approaching decline.

"Januvia franchise growth was massive in 2011," said Credit-Suisse analyst Catherine Arnold, who added the trend bodes well for future Merck profits.

Sales of Remicade fell 28 percent to $511 million following arbitration that assigned rival drugmaker Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) a wider sales territory for the medicine. Merck acquired the widely used product in 2009 through its purchase of Schering Plough, which had sold it under a long-standing arrangement with J&J.

Merck said it expects to seek approvals of five new medicines between 2012 and 2013. They include two products that have been delayed for years by regulators: Bridion, to reverse the effects of anesthesia, and Tredaptive, a form of niacin meant to raise "good" HDL cholesterol without causing facial flushing.

The company said it expects full-year 2012 earnings of $3.75 to $3.85 per share, excluding special items. Analysts, on average, expect $3.83 per share. The forecast reflects earnings 0.5 percent lower to 2.1 percent higher than those reported for 2011.

The drugmaker earned $3.77 in 2011, excluding items.

Merck has trimmed research spending while avoiding the deep cuts that rivals like Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) have implemented to prop up earnings. Merck said its R&D spending this year should remain at about 2011 levels.

