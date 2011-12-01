LONDON Mercuria, one of the world's top energy traders, has raised almost $1.1 billion through a loan facility and the sale of oil and gas assets, beefing up its balance sheet for future growth, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Marco Dunand told Reuters that Mercuria Energy Trading's Singapore unit was about to close the books on a $745 million revolving credit facility (RCF) with 28 banks, 19 of them Asian, in a financing exercise that had been subscribed 1.5 times.

Mercuria separately agreed to sell interests in oil and gas properties in Bakken, North Dakota to Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp KOG.N, in a deal that would raise $354 million for Mercuria.

Dunand said Mercuria had had approaches from potential investors, including sovereign wealth funds, and might consider selling up to 20 percent of its equity to one or two investors by the end of 2012, but only if it found the right partner.

"We have had approaches from various potential investors including sovereign wealth funds," Dunand said in an interview.

"I don't think the sale of a stake in Mercuria is on the cards right now, but I could see it being possible by the end of next year that we could have one or two investors on board."

Mercuria, founded seven years ago and now with a turnover of around $75 billion, would strengthen its balance sheet with the capital-raising at a time of tightening global credit, and look for opportunities for acquisitions.

"With so much uncertainty around, there is a thought that maybe it is not a bad idea to have good access to cash," he said. "We believe the money raised can be used to buy other things and next year there may be increased opportunities to acquire other assets, although I am not sure where.

"So we are happy to keep our powder dry and have sufficient cash in case it's needed," Dunand said.

"EXCEEDED EXPECTATIONS"

Banking sources told Reuters last week Mercuria's two-tranche RCF would attract around 20 banks, with a mix of Asian, Middle Eastern and European institutions.

The RCF is split into two tranches: $535 million for one year and a three-year tranche of $210 million.

Dunand said the total amount raised could eventually exceed $745 million because a 29th bank had come in at the last moment.

"This has exceeded our expectations as we went to market looking to raise an original $500 million," Dunand said. "It is encouraging to see you can raise so much money in this market."

Nineteen of the 28 banks were Asian: "This is a reflection of the world: Europe is shrinking and Asia is growing," he said.

In a statement on November 14, Denver, Colorado-based Kodiak said it would buy properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota from an undisclosed seller for $590 million in cash and stock to expand its presence in the region.

"The timing and the price was right, and with Kodiak having other properties in the region, we believe they are best placed to reduce production costs considerably there," Dunand said.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, Mercuria, trades across multiple energy markets, moving almost 120 million tonnes of oil, coal and gas a year. It has stakes in oilfields in Argentina and Canada and coal mines in Kalimantan in Indonesia.

But despite its strong growth, Dunand is mindful of the need to maintain a strong financial position.

"European banks are looking to reduce their exposure to trade financing by as much as 25-30 percent. However, Asian banks, particularly Japanese banks, are moving aggressively into that space and they are willing to take over some of the risk."

"As a company, we can't just wait to see what will happen and so are planning accordingly. Assuming that there will be a material contraction in credit markets, which so far has not affected us, we have been preparing ourselves accordingly."

"There will be some opportunities to acquire distressed assets next year somewhere, maybe for example in the shipping market. So we appreciate having a strong balance sheet right now," Dunand said.

(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by William Hardy)