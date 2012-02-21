LONDON Mercuria, one of the world's top five energy traders, is moving into base metals and beefing up iron ore operations in Asia as it expands into commodities beyond its core business in oil, gas and coal, senior trading and industry sources said.

The Geneva-based company, which has long had a presence in China, has hired at least six traders of physical metals and metals derivatives for new operations there, two metals industry sources told Reuters.

Trading sources told Reuters this month Mercuria had hired top base metals traders Ben Green and Liam Brown from U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs (GS.N) to set up the team.

"They're hiring people, and big names at that," one metals industry source said on Tuesday, adding the company had recently advertised to recruit physical metals traders in China.

"They (Green and Brown) have a good reputation and are known for trading in volume and size."

Metals traders said Mercuria had approached staff at several other trading houses and banks, including Trafigura and Cargill.

A spokesman for Mercuria declined to comment, saying the company never discusses personnel matters.

Mercuria's move comes as a string of foreign banks and trading firms ramp up operations in China, which has emerged as the world's largest buyer of commodities and whose exchanges are playing a growing role in resource prices.

China's base metals trading is focused on Shanghai, where Mercuria is expected to have a big presence.

The trading house, which started trading iron ore swaps about a year ago, has also increased activity in that market in the past three months, an iron ore broker said.

It is trying to hire two iron ore swaps traders in Geneva and one in Singapore and is recruiting physical iron ore traders, the broker said. It recently hired former Citibank (C.N) iron ore swaps trader Boudewijn Van Vliet.

A metals industry source in Singapore also said Mercuria had hired at least two agricultural traders from Morgan Stanley (MS.N).

Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

SPECTRUM

"They (Mercuria) are really trying to expand the whole trading operations in the whole commodity spectrum, and they are very well placed to do so considering that they already do a lot of physical and paper oil trading," the iron ore broker said.

Founded in 2004, Mercuria now has a turnover in excess of $80 billion, moving almost 120 million tonnes of oil, coal and gas a year.

The company has upstream and downstream assets ranging from oil reserves in Argentina, Canada and the United States to oil and products terminals in Europe and China, as well as substantial investment in the coal mining industry and biofuels plants under construction in Germany and the Netherlands.

Mercuria's new base metals team is expected to concentrate, at least initially, on copper, metals industry sources said.

Foreign firms are not yet allowed to trade physical commodities onshore or take part in any of China's three commodity futures exchanges without a locally registered unit, which also must be backed by physical trading operations - a rule designed to keep out speculative funds.

Standard Chartered (STAN.L) is in the final stages of launching a China commodities trading unit, sources told Reuters in Shanghai.

The London-based bank will set up a wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WFOE), which will allow it to import metals such as copper, offer more hedging products for domestic customers and trade futures contacts through local brokerages on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

Morgan Stanley has a WFOE under a non-financial umbrella to trade metals and agricultural products. Other foreign banks with trading WFOEs include South Africa's Standard Bank (SBKJ.J), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Citigroup Inc.

(Additional reporting by Silvia Antonioli, editing by Jane Baird)