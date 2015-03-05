Britain's Merlin Entertainments (MERL.L), the operator of Madame Tussauds waxworks and Legoland, said Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Ltd GIC.L nearly doubled its stake in the company to about 5.2 percent.

Merlin said on Thursday that GIC raised its holding to about 52.6 million shares from about 27.6 million.

Private equity firms CVC CVC.UL and Blackstone (BX.N) launched a sale of about 156.5 million shares earlier this week.

Shares of Merlin, the world's second largest operator of visitor attractions behind Walt Disney Co (DIS.N), closed up 2.8 percent at 426.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)