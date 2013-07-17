China reports six new bird flu cases, one death
BEIJING China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency authorization for a diagnostic test to detect the presence of the Middle East coronavirus at the request of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The emergency approval, issued last month and posted in the Federal Register on Tuesday, followed a determination by the Health and Human Services secretary that the virus called Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV), which has killed at least 40 people, poses a potential public health threat.
On July 5, the World Health Organization said MERS, which can cause fever, coughing and pneumonia, had not yet reached pandemic potential and may simply die out.
WHO experts last month said countries at risk from MERS should put in place plans for handling mass gatherings but they have stopped short of recommending restrictions on travel.
(The story has been coorected to show that authorization occurred in June but was published in Federal Register on Tuesday)
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
BEIJING China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
CHICAGO Researchers have begun the second phase of testing of a Zika vaccine developed by U.S. government scientists in a trial that could yield preliminary results as early as the end of 2017.
A federal judge in Delaware on Friday struck down key patents held by Acorda Therapeutics Inc related to its multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra, causing the stock to tumble 24 percent before trading was halted.