LONDON Banks are in talks on offering a derivative to hedge aluminum premiums, which would help companies that now have to pay steep surcharges to get physical supply despite a global glut of the metal, banking and industry sources said.

The regulations of the London Metal Exchange (LME), which is being acquired by the Hong Kong stock exchange, allow companies operating warehouses in the global network it registers to release only a small fraction of their inventories each day.

This, along with financing deals tying up stockpiles, causes long queues for aluminum, and an artificial tightness in immediate supply of the metal used to make a wide range of vehicles and household goods.

The result is that the premiums industrial buyers pay above the spot price to secure physical delivery have been pushed to record highs.

Senior banking and industry sources said on Friday preliminary discussions are underway on launching a swap product.

"Yes, there could be a product to hedge aluminum premiums," a banking source said.

Such a facility would help to address consumer frustration.

"There's quite a bit of discussion about whether that's an opportunity for both banks and traders," said an industry source who declined to be named. "There seem to be a number of participants who have an interest, but there's nothing definitive yet."

Among issues to be discussed is whether the swap, an over- the-counter derivative product widely used across commodity markets, would gain sufficient critical mass.

Trading volumes in iron ore swaps have grown since their 2008-2009 launch but at around 100 million metric tons a year, this derivatives market still represents a tiny fraction of a physical market of more than one billion metric tons per year.

The LME has struggled to modify its warehousing system to satisfy traders, consumers and the warehousing companies. It has launched a six-month review into the issue.

COMPLEX

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (0388.HK) (HKEx), which has agreed a $2.2 billion purchase of the world's biggest base metals marketplace, has promised to tackle the matter of warehousing.

The Hong Kong company's CEO, Charles Li, has acknowledged warehousing as a thorny issue.

"If the issue is that people are not comfortable with the way the premium is determined - and there might be different ways for us to do that - this would be more in the tweaking and modification process rather than a radical change," Li told Reuters in an interview during LME week.

"But the jury is out, and we as the new owner obviously have the broader interest of the market in mind."

The LME has already raised the minimum load-out rate for warehouses to placate angry users but is now conducting the review as the bottlenecks and resulting high premiums show little sign of easing.

The LME's CEO Martin Abbott said earlier this week that as the warehousing review was now under way, the exchange would not be commenting for some time and an exchange spokesman also declined on Friday to comment on the swaps concept.

Duty-paid physical aluminum in Rotterdam was quoted at a record high premium of $270-290 a metric ton from $260-280 at the end of August. In contrast, LME three-month aluminum prices touched a three-year low at $1,827.25 a metric ton in mid-August, and are down more than 5 percent so far this month.

The global aluminum market is in oversupply with total stocks worldwide of around 10 million metric ton, most of which are tied up in long term financing deals - being used as collateral.

"If you had a premium swap it would give consumers the opportunity to hedge premiums on a forward basis. It would help them protect their exposure. They have limited capabilities at the moment," said Jeremy East, Standard Chartered Bank's global head of metals trading.

"But it is a derivative, and you need to build up an acceptable benchmark which it can be financially settled against," he said, adding that Standard Chartered is not involved in launching such a product.

Details on how such a product would work are still sketchy, but some sources have suggested that there could be two benchmarks, one based on an agreed assessment of the aluminum premium in Europe and one in the United States.

(Reporting by Susan Thomas and Veronica Brown; Editing by Anthony Barker)