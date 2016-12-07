Investors join Elliott in case against Akzo Nobel
AMSTERDAM Six Akzo Nobel investors have filed to participate or speak in a case against the company's boards being heard next week at an Amsterdam court, a court statement showed.
LONDON The London Metal Exchange on Wednesday announced the departure of its chief operating officer (COO) and head of strategy Stuart Sloan, without giving any details.
The world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals said Matthew Chamberlain, the LME’s head of business development, will take over as COO with immediate effect.
Sloan joined the LME in January 2014. He was previously chief of staff and head of strategic development at NYSE Euronext, according to his LinkedIn profile.
The LME is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd 0388.HK, which paid $2.2 billion for the exchange in 2012.
TOKYO A Japanese state-backed fund plans to sell nearly a fifth of shares in chip maker Renesas Electronics Corp - worth $2.7 billion at current prices - bolstering its coffers amid expectations it is planning to invest in Toshiba's chip unit.