BRATISLAVA/KIEV Ukrainian mining group and steel producer Metinvest METIV.UL denied on Monday a weekend newspaper report that it has agreed to buy the Slovakian subsidiary of U.S. Steel Corp (X.N).

U.S. Steel Kosice, Slovakia's largest private employer with more than 11,000 staff, had already denied the same report, having said on Monday last week that investors had shown an interest.

"We did not buy," Metinvest's spokesperson Ivan Shmidik said on Monday.

On Saturday Slovak economic daily Hospodarske Noviny had said an agreement was signed late on Friday.

U.S. Steel Kosice is an important supplier for Slovakia's booming car industry, the key driver of the small and export-reliant economy and one of the European Union's fastest growing.

