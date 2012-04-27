Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power, gas business
HOUSTON Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
MetLife (MET.N) cannot say with certainty precisely when the sale of its deposit-taking business to General Electric Co (GE.N) will close, MetLife's chief executive said on Friday.
On a conference call with analysts, Steve Kandarian said the timing depends on a variety of regulatory approvals, and the schedules of those regulators to make a decision are not clear as yet. MetLife has said in the past it was targeting the end of the second quarter for the deal to close.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc said on Friday it will invest $480 million in Pandora Media Inc , giving the satellite radio company better exposure to internet music streaming while providing financial footing to Pandora.