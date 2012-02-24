NEW YORK Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N) walked away from a potential multibillion dollar purchase of smaller rival MetroPCS Communications PCS.N at the last minute, after Sprint's board vetoed the deal, sources familiar with the situation said on Friday.

The deal, which would have offered MetroPCS a premium of about 30 percent, was expected to be announced on Friday, but the Sprint board decided at a meeting on Wednesday, against going ahead with it, one of the sources said.

MetroPCS has a market capitalization of $4.2 billion, while Sprint has a market value of about $7.5 billion. MetroPCS shares rose 8.2 percent in after-market trading on Friday, while Sprint fell about 0.4 percent.

MetroPCS declined comment and a Sprint representative was not immediately available for comment on the news, which was earlier reported by CNBC.

CNBC reported that the value of the deal would have been around $8 billion, but the source said that number would include debt.

