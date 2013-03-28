Brazil regulator CVM revokes suspension of Azul IPO
SAO PAULO Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.
NEW YORK Influential proxy advisory firm ISS recommended on Wednesday that shareholders of MetroPCS Communications Inc PCS.N vote against its proposed merger with T-Mobile USA, a unit of Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), potentially swaying some shareholders' votes in that direction.
U.S. regulators have given their blessing to the deal but it cannot close without approval from MetroPCS shareholders. ISS's advice came after T-Mobile USA Chief Executive John Legere said on Tuesday he expects shareholders to approve the deal.
(Reporting Edwin Chan; Reporting by Stephen Coates)
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve on Friday said it approved a buyout of Cardinal Financial Corp [CFNLCD.UL] of McLean, Virginia, by United Bankshares Inc of Charleston, West Virginia.