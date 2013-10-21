U.S. trade deficit falls from two-year high on weak imports
WASHINGTON The U.S. trade deficit fell from a near two year high in February as slowing domestic demand weighed on imports and stronger global growth boosted exports of American goods.
MEXICO CITY Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's Grupo Carso (GCARSOA1.MX) on Monday said it will pay out a special dividend of around $700 million after selling its share of Philip Morris International's (PM.N) Mexico business.
The dividend of 4 pesos per share is worth about 9.159 billion pesos ($708.26 million), based on the number of shares outstanding in Carso and reported to Mexico's stock exchange.
The payout reflects the proceeds that Carso, a conglomerate that holds construction, retail and energy businesses, received for its 20 percent stake in Marlboro maker PMI's local unit earlier this year.
Most of that cash will go to Slim's family, which directly or indirectly owns 79.61 percent of Carso, according to its 2012 annual report. ($1 = 12.9331 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay. Editing by Andre Grenon)
U.S. stocks were little changed on Tuesday, trading in a tight range, as investors fretted over the ability of President Donald Trump to deliver on his policy plans, and ahead of his potentially tense meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration is working on changes to Dodd-Frank banking regulations that will make it easier for banks to loan money.