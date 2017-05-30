MEXICO CITY Mexican restaurant operator Alsea (ALSEA.MX) said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with U.S. investment firm General Atlantic to sell its minority stake in Grupo Axo, a company that operates fashion brands.

Alsea, which manages international fast-food franchises and coffee shops such as Starbucks and Domino's Pizza, also announced a deal with Grupo Axo that would allow Axo to acquire the minority stake owned by Alsea in Axo units in Chile.

The two deals are worth a combined 1.6 billion pesos ($85.5 million), Alsea said in a statement.

General Atlantic did not immediately respond to an after-hours request for comment.

(Reporting by Sheky Espejo; editing by Diane Craft)