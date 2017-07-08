FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
America Movil says completes deal to buy spectrum from Grupo MVS
#AirIndia
#Darjeeling
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#FormulaOne
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Air India break-up an option as Modi pushes for quick sale
Aviation
Air India break-up an option as Modi pushes for quick sale
Watch out for second phase of GST implementation
Markets Weekahead
Watch out for second phase of GST implementation
Iraqi PM congratulates armed forces for Mosul "victory"
World
Iraqi PM congratulates armed forces for Mosul "victory"
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Americas
July 8, 2017 / 2:45 AM / 2 days ago

America Movil says completes deal to buy spectrum from Grupo MVS

1 Min Read

The logo of America Movil is pictured on the wall of a reception area in the company's corporate offices in Mexico City, Mexico, May 18, 2017.Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil (AMXL.MX) has completed its purchase of rights to 60 megahertz of spectrum from Grupo MVS, America Movil said on Friday.

In November, America Movil said its wireless subsidiary had agreed to purchase 60 MHz of spectrum in the 2.5 GHz band. It did not disclose the terms of the deal. In May, the company received a green light from the telecoms regulator IFT to proceed with the purchase.

America Movil has said the acquisition boosts its offer of high-speed data services.

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Robert Birsel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.