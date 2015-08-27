DENVER - Eight lions, a puma, two bobcats and a coyote rescued from circuses in Mexico arrived safely in Colorado and their new home at a wildlife refuge center.

The animals were transported to the United States on a flight dubbed "Trip to Freedom" after Mexico outlawed the use of animals in circuses in January. Many of them were found emaciated and in poor condition and were treated in Mexico before being shipped to the United States.

The Wild Animal Sanctuary, which was established in 1980, is the oldest and largest nonprofit sanctuary in the United States dedicated exclusively to rescuing captive exotic and endangered carnivores. It is home to more than 400 rescued animals.

