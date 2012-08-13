MEXICO CITY Mexican telecommunications company Axtel (AXTELCPO.MX) said on Monday it is considering selling assets and looking for additional investors in an effort to speed up investment plans.

"We are studying the possibility of taking on additional investors, selling non-strategic assets, or associating with third parties to accelerate our investment plans," spokesman Julio Salinas Lombard told Reuters in an email.

One of the options was a sale of transmission antennas, he said, but declined to give further details. The head of trading at a local brokerage, who asked not to be named, said Axtel could raise $300 million through the sale of antennas or fiber optic cable.

The company, which provides broadband and home-phone line services, has struggled to compete with Carlos Slim's America Movil (AMXL.MX) (AMX.N).

Through America Movil's Telefonos de Mexico home phone company, Slim controls about 80 percent of Mexico's fixed telephone lines.

Axtel shares were down 2.87 percent at 2.37 pesos in afternoon trading. The shares have lost 47 percent year to date.

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded Axtel's debt rating in May, citing its weakening competitive position.

(Reporting by Lizbeth Salazar; editing by Andre Grenon)