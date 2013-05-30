A collapsed power line sits on a vehicle as debris are seen on a street after Hurricane Barbara passed through Arriaga, in the state of Chiapas May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Castillo

Residents rest in a shelter after being evacuated from their homes, after Hurricane Barbara passed through Arriaga, in the state of Chiapas May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Castillo

An uprooted tree is seen on a street after Hurricane Barbara passed through Arriaga, in the state of Chiapas May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Castillo

Fallen trees lie on a trailer truck in the aftermath of Hurricane Barbara at Arriaga, in the state of Chiapas May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Castillo

MEXICO CITY Tropical Storm Barbara weakened to a depression before dissipating on Thursday as it skirted southern Mexico's gulf coast.

Barbara reached hurricane strength on Wednesday, hitting the southern Pacific coast near Mexico's biggest oil refinery and flooding roads, toppling trees and killing three men. Refinery operations were not disrupted.

It weakened to a tropical storm as it moved inland, then to a tropical depression and finally to "remnants".

"Barbara dissipates," the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. "Satellite images and surface observations indicate that Barbara no longer has a well-defined center of circulation, and is therefore no longer a tropical cyclone."

However rainfall could cause life-threatening flash floods and mud slides, it added.

The remnants of Barbara were located around 25 miles north-northwest of the major port city of Coatzacoalcos in southern Mexico, with maximum sustained winds dropping to around 25 mph, the center said.

It was moving north-northwest at 3 mph.

(Reporting by Liz Diaz; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)