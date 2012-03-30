MEXICO CITY An increasingly vocal camp within the Mexican central bank is pushing the case for lower interest rates, although a split in views seems likely to keep a cut off the table in the near term.

The minutes of the Banco de Mexico's most recent meeting in March showed several of the five board members arguing for the merits of cutting rates from the current 4.5 percent, given a downward trend in inflation.

"A majority of board members added that a downward adjustment to rates could be advisable if the current favorable conditions for the inflation outlook consolidate," the minutes said.

In the previous meeting, only one policymaker argued for rate cuts to be considered. Market bets on a hike in January 2013 receded as traders digested the minutes, which analysts said had a distinctly dovish tone.

Some policymakers said there was room to achieve the bank's 3 percent long-term inflation goal with lower rates, which would help foster the economy's recovery from a deep recession in 2009.

But the minutes also made clear that a decision to cut, after more than 2-1/2 years on hold, would not be taken lightly. Policymakers were unanimous in keeping rates unchanged in March.

Some argued at the meeting that the long-term inflation goal remained remote more than a decade after adopting an inflation-targeting regime and any deviation from a conservative path risked sending the wrong message.

Inflation has dipped back below the central bank's upper ceiling of 4 percent, but remains above the target at 3.72 percent in early March. Some policymakers disagreed with the majority view that the balance of price risks had improved.

"In fact, one board member said that he did not understand the urgency to decrease rates given that inflation has not yet fallen to 3 percent," the minutes said.

Summing up the debate on the future rate path, the minutes said all members agreed that timely moves were needed to head off any danger to the inflation target, but that any action could be "in either direction."

HIKE BETS MOVED BACK

Before the release of the minutes, interest rate swaps had priced in a 25-basis-point hike next January, but later it was pushed back to October or December 2013.

Nomura Securities analyst Benito Berber said he believed the chance of a rate cut would increase if the peso, which has appreciated 9 percent this year to about 12.80 per dollar, fell below 12.00.

"We believe Banxico has sent a strong signal about its desire to lower the policy rate in the coming months," he said.

Still, Banorte-IXE analyst Delia Paredes said she was sticking with her forecast for a rate hike in April 2013.

"Even if they are quite optimistic and positive about growth in terms of how inflation will develop in the future, I don't think there is much agreement among the board," she said.

"Given that, I think the central bank will not move for a while."

The minutes confirmed a more upbeat tone on Mexico's growth outlook from the last policy statement, with most policymakers saying the balance of growth risks had improved.

The government expects growth in Latin America's No. 2 economy to slow this year to about 3.5 percent, although signs of progress in resolving Europe's debt crisis and a recovery in the United States have bolstered hopes of a faster expansion.

Industrial output unexpectedly climbed for the third straight month in January as employment data from the United States, which absorbs nearly 80 percent of Mexican exports, has brightened.

(Additional reporting by Jean Luis Arce and Rachel Uranga; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, Dan Grebler, Gary Crosse)