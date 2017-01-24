Dollar firms against sterling, euro amid political uncertainties
TOKYO The dollar firmed on Tuesday, taking back ground against the euro and sterling which were pressured by political uncertainties in the UK and eurozone.
MEXICO CITY Mexico faces risks to growth from any policies by the new U.S. administration that impede production chains between the two nations and cause a decline in exports and foreign direct investment, the country's central bank governor said on Monday.
In a presentation to opposition lawmakers, Governor Agustin Carstens said Mexico's liberalization of fuel prices would also have a transitory but "undesirable" impact on inflation.
He also said he did not expect inflationary pressure to arise from aggregate demand, facilitating the convergence of Mexico's headline inflation rate to the bank's target in 2018.
(Reporting by Natalie Schachar)
TOKYO The dollar firmed on Tuesday, taking back ground against the euro and sterling which were pressured by political uncertainties in the UK and eurozone.
FRANKFURT Euro zone growth may be improving but inflation remains subdued and still requires substantial stimulus, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday, tempering expectations for the bank's June 8 policy meeting.