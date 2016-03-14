Mexico's Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens speaks during an interview with Reuters in Mexico City, Mexico December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY Mexico's central bank is expected to hold its key lending rate MXCBIR=ECI steady on Friday, after its monetary policy meeting, though it could raise borrowing costs in the second quarter, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Monday.

All 15 analysts surveyed said they expect the benchmark interest rate to remain at 3.75 percent, after a surprise rate hike of 50 basis points in February.

The median estimate is for 4.00 percent at the end of the second quarter, and 4.25 percent at the end of the year.

The central bank is due to announce its decision at 13:00 local time on Friday.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Writing by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Richard Chang)