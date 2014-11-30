Children, dressed as 'El Chapulin Colorado' and 'El Chavo del 8', characters by late screenwriter Roberto Gomez Bolanos, perform at the end of a mass in memory of Bolanos at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

A man dressed as 'El Chapulin Colorado', a character by screenwriter Roberto Gomez Bolanos, leaves a flower on the pitch of Azteca stadium before a mass held in his honour in Mexico City November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Florinda Meza (L), widow of the late screenwriter Roberto Gomez Bolanos, is accompanied by an unidentified person after leaving a flower on the pitch of the Azteca stadium before the start of a mass held in his honour in Mexico City November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Florinda Meza (L), widow of the late screenwriter Roberto Gomez Bolanos, is accompanied by his son Roberto Gomez (top) before placing flowers on the pitch of the Azteca stadium before the start of a mass held in his honour in Mexico City November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

People react as the coffin with the remains of the late screenwriter Roberto Gomez Bolanos passes by upon arriving for a mass held in his honour at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

A man holds a poster with a picture of 'El Chavo del Ocho', a character created by screenwriter Roberto Gomez Bolanos, as he waits to enter the Azteca stadium for a mass in memory of Gomez Bolanos in Mexico City November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Chileans hold their national flag as they wait for the mass held in memory of the late screenwriter Roberto Gomez Bolanos to begin at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

People applaud as pallbearers carry the coffin with the remains of late screenwriter Roberto Gomez Bolanos, after a mass to honour him at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

The coffin with the remains of the late screenwriter Roberto Gomez Bolanos is seen next to a giant picture of him before a mass held in his honour at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

People cheer as pallbearers carry the coffin with the remains of late screenwriter Roberto Gomez Bolanos, after a mass to honour him at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

MEXICO CITY Thousands of fans bid a final farewell to beloved Mexican actor and screenwriter Roberto Gomez Bolanos at a large-scale memorial in Mexico City on Sunday.

Gomez Bolanos, known as "Chespirito," a word play on 'Little Shakespeare' for his diminutive stature and his prolific scripts, died at his home in Cancun on Friday age 85.

Fans, many of them young children, brought white flowers and balloons to a mass held at the Azteca national soccer stadium where for hours they sang tributes to him and performed Mexican waves.

Entire families dressed up in the costumes of his most enduring comic characters, such as "El Chapulin Colorado" (The Red Grasshopper) which inspired Bumblebee Man, the Spanish-speaking character from the U.S. animated sitcom The Simpsons.

Gomez Bolanos, whose shows are still aired regularly although he stopped recording material in the 1980s, was on Saturday honored at the offices of broadcaster Grupo Televisa, for which he had worked most of his career.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Christine Murray; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)