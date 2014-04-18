MEXICO CITY A powerful earthquake struck Mexico on Friday, shaking buildings in the capital and sending people running out into the street, though there were no early reports of major damage.

The magnitude 7.5 quake was centered in the southwestern state of Guerrero, close to the Pacific beach resort of Acapulco, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Luis Felipe Puente, head of the Mexican government's emergency services, said on Twitter there were no immediate reports of damage and the U.S. Pacific Warning Center said it did not expect the quake to trigger a destructive tsunami.

Nevertheless, residents of the capital were shaken by the quake, one of the biggest to hit Mexico in several years.

"I had to hold on to a tree, like a drunk," said Pedro Hernandez, 68, a doorman working in central Mexico City.

The USGS said the quake was centered some 37 km (23 miles) north of the municipality of Tecpan de Galeana in Guerrero. It was relatively shallow, at a depth of 30.2 miles (49 km).

(Reporting by Dave Graham and Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Kieran Murray)