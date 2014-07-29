REFILE - ADDITIONAL CAPTION INFORMATIONPeople stand on the street after evacuating an apartment building after a quake was felt in Mexico City, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

People stand on the street after evacuating an apartment building after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake was felt in Mexico City, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit southwest of Juan Rodriguez Clara, in the eastern Mexican state of Veracruz on Tuesday at a depth of 95 km (60 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or major damages.

The quake was felt in Mexico City, Reuters witnesses said, where it rattled doors and light fixtures.

Mexico City Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said in a tweet that there were evacuations in the capital, but that after inspection, no damages or injuries were reported.

"We felt it very hard," said a spokesman for Veracruz state emergency services. "But up until now, we've had no news of damages or injuries."

State oil giant Pemex [PEMX.UL] said in a tweet that none of its installations had been affected by the quake.

