Bank of Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens listens to remarks during a news conference at the conclusion of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) Plenary Session, during the IMF and World Bank's 2015 Annual Spring Meetings, in Washington, April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

WASHINGTON Mexican central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Sunday he is eyeing both a deep currency slump and a weak domestic economy as the Banco de Mexico ponders when it will need to lift borrowing costs off a record low.

While Carstens saw no serious signs of higher inflation from a slump in the peso MXN=, he said policymakers could not be overconfident as they weighed the potential impact of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike on the currency and capital flows.

Mexico's peso last month sank to a historic low against the dollar, hammered by a slump in oil prices and fears that higher U.S. rates will push investors to drop emerging market assets.

Carstens said for now, officials in Latin America's No. 2 economy were confining themselves to market-based intervention mechanisms to support the "undervalued" peso and it was important for currency, monetary and fiscal policy to work together.

"We will be mindful of U.S. monetary policy and the developments of the exchange rate but at the same time we have to be mindful also of the situation of the domestic economy with the negative output gap," he said in an interview on the sidelines of International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington, D.C.

Carstens acknowledged policymakers were divided over whether to raise benchmark interest rates MXCBIR=ECI, now at 3.0 percent, before the Fed move and said the central bank would be guided by data as lift-off approached.

"As time passes we will have more information and that certainly will inform our decision-making and will be reflected in our decisions," he said.

So far, the weak peso, which makes imported goods more expensive, had not had much knock-on effect on inflation, which ticked up to 3.14 percent last month.

"What we will try to achieve is to contain the impact (of the expected Fed hike) so that consolidation of the 3 pct (inflation target) is assured,” Carstens said.

The central bank would decide by the second half of May whether to cut its economic growth forecast, which was cut to a range of 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent in February, he said.

On fiscal policy, he said budget cuts announced for 2015 and 2016 would be sufficient to control the deficit, under pressure because low oil prices mean less revenue from crude exports used to finance a third of the government's budget.

(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Additional reporting by Alex Alper and Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City; Editing by Eric Walsh)