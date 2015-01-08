Juan, 45, sells newspapers, magazines and cigarettes as he stands under an umbrella on a street in Mexico City January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY Mexico's annual inflation rate cooled in December but is still above the central bank's 4 percent ceiling, amid a deep slump in the peso that threatens to fan consumer prices higher.

Inflation in the 12 months through December MXCPIA=ECI eased to 4.08 percent, national statistics office data showed on Thursday, just below the 4.11 percent expected in a Reuters poll and down from 4.17 percent in November.

Mexico's annual inflation rate has begun to ease since hitting a nine-month high in October, and the central bank has said it expects inflation to approach its 3 percent target by around the middle of this year.

Mexico's central bank left rates on hold at a record low of 3 percent in December, but said a slump in the peso could add to inflation pressures.

Consumer prices rose 0.49 percent in December from November, compared to expectations for a 0.5 percent rise MXINFL=ECI. Core inflation, which strips out some volatile food and energy costs, was up 0.23 percent, below the 0.28 percent MXCPIX=ECI expected in the Reuters poll.

Mexico's peso MXN= has tumbled more than 13 percent since the end of June, dragged down by plunging oil prices. The central bank restarted a dollar auction program last month to help cushion the peso's slide.

