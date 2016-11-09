Mexican pesos and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this picture illustration, November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mexican pesos and U.S. dollar banknote are seen in this picture illustration, November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Governor of the Bank of Mexico Agustin Carstens delivers a speech at National Palace after U.S. Republican candidate Donald Trump homes in on an unexpected victory in the presidential election, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mexican Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade (L) and Governor of the Bank of Mexico Agustin Carstens deliver a speech at the National Palace after U.S. Republican candidate Donald Trump homes in on an unexpected victory in the presidential election, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY Mexico's annual inflation rate rose past the central bank's 3 percent target level in October for the first time in over a year and a half, backing expectations the bank could raise interest rates again.

Consumer prices MXCPIA=ECI rose 3.06 percent in the year through October, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday, below a 3.1 percent forecast in a Reuters poll. It is the steepest annual price rise since March 2015.

Mexico's central bank has hiked interest rates three times this year to support a weak peso, possibly driving up inflation.

The peso MXN=MXN=D2 tumbled to a record low in the wake of Donald Trump's unexpected victory in the U.S. presidential election, but then slightly pared losses on Wednesday.

Mexican central bank chief Agustin Carstens on Wednesday did not announce any emergency measures, and said authorities would wait until their Nov. 17 meeting to decide if further interest rate increases are needed.

The annual reading of the core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 3.10 percent.

Consumer prices MXINFL=ECI rose 0.61 percent in October compared with the prior month, while the core index rose 0.28 percent during the month MXCPIX=ECI.

(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)