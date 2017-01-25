Dollar firms against sterling, euro amid political uncertainties
TOKYO The dollar firmed on Tuesday, taking back ground against the euro and sterling which were pressured by political uncertainties in the UK and eurozone.
MEXICO CITY Mexican retail sales rose 1.0 percent in November from October when adjusted for seasonal swings, the national statistics agency INEGI said on Wednesday.
Sales increased 11.2 percent in November compared to the same month a year earlier.
Retail Nov 2016 Oct 2016 Nov 2015
sales (pct
change)
month/mont 1.0 1.7 0.5
h
yr/yr 11.2 9.3 5.7
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
FRANKFURT Euro zone growth may be improving but inflation remains subdued and still requires substantial stimulus, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday, tempering expectations for the bank's June 8 policy meeting.