MEXICO CITY Mexico central bank remains very alert to its monetary policy stance relative to the United States, and is willing to adjust its own monetary policy as necessary, bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Monday.

Carstens said the depreciation of Mexico's peso was linked to expectations about the Federal Reserve's eventual action on interest rates, and added he was confident the local currency would reach an "adequate level".

(Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Simon Gardner)