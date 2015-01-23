MEXICO CITY Mexican Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens on Friday said the European Central Bank's new bond-buying program would strengthen the peso, which has been battered by a slump in oil prices.
"When quantitative easing was full steam, we were receiving a lot of capital inflow," Carstens told Bloomberg Television. "We probably will get a similar though more tamed effect now with the European Central Bank movement."
"In a way it helps because it keeps the peso relatively strong, and that obviously helps inflation," he said.
Mexico's peso MXN= has fallen more than 11 percent against the U.S. dollar since early September due to a slump in world oil prices LCOc1 CLc1, even as inflation plunged below the central bank's ceiling in early January.
The ECB said on Thursday that it would launch a government bond-buying program to pump up to one trillion euros of new money into the sagging euro zone economy.
