Wall St. on track to record worst day in one month
U.S. stocks trimmed losses on Thursday, but were still on track for their biggest one-day fall in nearly a month due to declines in retail and bank shares.
MEXICO CITY Mexico's central bank will likely keep interest rates steady next Thursday and not lift borrowing costs until the first quarter of next year, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
All 20 analysts consulted expect Banco de Mexico to hold its key rate MXCBIR=ECI at 3 percent next week.
Mexico is widely expected to raise interest rates when the U.S. Federal Reserve does in a bid to ward off a deeper slump in the peso MXN=, which has weakened due to concerns a U.S. hike will sap demand for riskier assets.
Pressure on policymakers to act before the Fed was further eased by data on Thursday that showed Mexico's annual inflation rate cooled to a record low in early October, with little impact from the sharply weaker peso.
The median of the poll showed analysts now expect a 25 basis points hike during the first three months of next year, pushing back expectations for a hike in December seen in the last poll.
The central bank will publish its rate decision on Thursday at 1 p.m. local time (3 p.m. EDT).
(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)
LONDON Sovereign investors are sinking more money into tech start-ups and opening offices in Silicon Valley in the hope of bagging a "unicorn" - the rare private firm that grows in value to over $1 billion.